WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Police: One person shot following officer-involved shooting at Long Beach gas station

According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the shooting happened following a traffic stop...
According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the shooting happened following a traffic stop near the Circle K on Highway 90.(WILX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are currently responding to an officer-involved shooting at a gas station in Long Beach.

According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the shooting happened following a traffic stop near the Circle K on Highway 90. One person was shot, but was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

MBI is the lead agency investigating the shooting.

As of now, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
Kionna Macon
Car of missing Louisiana woman found abandoned in Mississippi
See 10 of the best Black Friday 2021 deals
Mississippi Department of Human Services officials say inaccurate data provided by school...
Some families still waiting for pandemic food benefits
FILE - A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot...
South African scientists detect new virus variant amid spike

Latest News

On a normal year, it's the best time to stock up for Christmas but with supply shortages and...
LIVE REPORT: Smaller crowds take advantage of Black Friday
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
New legislation could award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal
Iron Bowl 2021
win for Alabama in historic Iron Bowl
Eric's First Alert Forecast 11.27.21
Light showers Sunday morning