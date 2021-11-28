New legislation could award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON (WIFR) - A recently introduced bill could award Kyle Rittenhouse with a Congressional Gold Medal.

Filed by U.S. Representative Major Greene Taylor, the bill says Rittenhouse’s actions helped protect the Kenosha, Wisconsin community during a night of protests in August of 2020.

Rittenhouse was recently acquitted on murder charges after killing two and injuring a third during that August protest.

If the bill passes, Rittenhouse will join a list of recipients including people like Martin Luther King Jr., Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela.

