Man killed in Long Beach; suspected shooter in custody

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - One man was shot and killed in a neighborhood in Long Beach Sunday afternoon.

According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the shooting happened on Via Don Ray Road in Long Beach.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. Authorities say the suspected shooter is now in custody.

At this time, the identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

