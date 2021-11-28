WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Feds apprehend stowaway on flight from Guatemala to Miami

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities have taken into custody a 26-year-old man who apparently stowed away in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines flight that arrived at Miami International Airport.

The man was in the wheel well area when the flight arrived from Guatemala City, Guatemala, at 10:06 a.m. Saturday.

Law enforcement authorities met the plane due to a security issue.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the man into custody, the agency said in a news release.

The agency says he was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The news release didn’t say whether he will face any charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the shooting happened following a traffic stop...
Police: One person shot following officer-involved shooting at Long Beach gas station
Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
Kionna Macon
Car of missing Louisiana woman found abandoned in Mississippi
Hundreds flocked to the McHenry Christmas Craft Show to take in a wide range of local vendors,...
Perkinston mother sets up craft booth to raise money for son with disability
Shoppers at Pearl Outlets
Customers need to keep themselves and purchased items safe while holiday shopping

Latest News

On a normal year, it's the best time to stock up for Christmas but with supply shortages and...
LIVE REPORT: Smaller crowds take advantage of Black Friday
Eric's First alert Forecast 11.28.21
Cloudy Sunday, warmer week ahead
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread
The earthquake struck in northern Peru on Sunday morning.
USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru