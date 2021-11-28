Country to watch as U.S. Supreme Court hears Mississippi abortion law argument

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The countdown to court time is ticking fast. On Wednesday, the eyes of the country will be on the U.S. Supreme Court as Mississippi’s abortion law will be argued.

And anticipation on both sides of the issue is growing.

“Absolutely, we’ll be watching it,” said pro-life supporter Dan Carr. “We’ll be watching it very closely.”

And so will pro-choice supporter Debbie Craig of Pearl River County.

“I plan to keep up with it on Twitter or live stream it on my phone,” she said.

The Mississippi 2018 law bans most abortions after 15 weeks and makes exceptions only for medical emergencies, or cases in which there is a “severe fetal abnormality.”

The Supreme Court will hear the case after the law was struck down by a federal judge and an appeals court upheld that judge’s ruling.

Carr is clear about what he wants to happen.

“I would like the Supreme Court of the United States of America say to the state of Mississippi, ‘Hey, if you want to ban abortion in Mississippi, you can do it,” said Carr. “You have that right as a state.’ "

And he is also clear about what the next steps would be.

“Immediately come January, the first day of session, there needs to be some legislators to put a plan out there banning abortions altogether,” he said. “We will see many states begin to pass laws banning abortions.”

With all that, he’s optimistic.

“When you look at the bench, I mean, they should vote and say Roe v. Wade needs to be overturned, and we’re going to give this right back to the states,” Carr added. “And, man, if they do that, that would be huge.”

For that same reason, Craig is not so optimistic.

“It’s going to be an uphill battle,” she said. “And, our Supreme Court I’m afraid is politically partisan and to the right. Way to the right.”

She saw the signs early on.

“I knew that the death of Justice Ginsberg, and her replacement, that Roe v. Wade was in trouble,” said Craig.

But that doesn’t make her any less ready for a battle should the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision be reversed.

“There will be an outcry,” Craig said. “People will be in the streets. We will rally against the Supreme Court if they to overturn it. And then we will enact amendments. And there are states that will stand up to it and not allow women to be denied.”

She calls the right to an abortion a civil right, something worth fighting for.

“Like Justice Ginsberg said, ‘I am passing the torch to you. Don’t give up. Just keep fighting,’” said Craig.

