Authorities investigating shooting at Gulfport car wash

Gulfport Police say the shooting happened at the Classy Chassis Express Wash on Highway 49.
Gulfport Police say the shooting happened at the Classy Chassis Express Wash on Highway 49.(WLBT)
By Akim Powell
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at a Gulfport car wash Sunday afternoon.

Gulfport Police say the shooting happened at the Classy Chassis Express Wash on Highway 49.

One person was shot but was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

At this time, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

