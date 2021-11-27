South Mississippians flock to D’Iberville Promenade for Black Friday sales

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - There might not have been many campers and crowds this morning for Black Friday 2021, but some early risers still made it out to The Promenade for some holiday deals.

There was no time for sleep for shoppers ready for the holiday season, which included Bradley Rose and his friends who camped out through the cold.

“Just coming here to get things for a less price,” Rose said.

The group wanted to be first in line at Target when it opened at 7 a.m.

“I got here at like 3:45 and no one was here,” Rose said.

As the sun rose, so did the more veteran Black Friday shoppers like Shelbie Houseman, who was looking to capitalize on shorter lines than usual.

“I was ready to get out the house. I love the excitement. When we pulled up I was like ‘Oh no they don’t open for three more minutes but they are already letting people in. We’re late. We’re late,’” Houseman said.

Some shoppers point to online sales and early Black Friday deals for the smaller and less chaotic crowds.

“The last time I went Black Friday shopping I thought I was going to die, no lie,” 11th grader Jasmine Hopper said.

While shoppers say they didn’t see the typical crowds this year, it didn’t mean they always found everything they wanted.

“They’re out of all consoles at Best Buy right now and a lot of people left,” Rose said.

Global supply and manufacturing issues have wreaked havoc on some hot ticket items like Nintendo Switches and PCs

“They didn’t have the selection that we wanted but we did get a good idea of how much it would be,” Hopper said.

While some families went home empty-handed, some are still glad they got to experience Black Friday with loved ones. Business owners say they hope to see a boost in sales for both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

