WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

South Mississippians flock to D’Iberville Promenade for Black Friday sales

There might not have been many campers and crowds this morning for Black Friday 2021, but some...
There might not have been many campers and crowds this morning for Black Friday 2021, but some early risers still made it out to The Promenade for some holiday deals.(Andres Fuentes)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - There might not have been many campers and crowds this morning for Black Friday 2021, but some early risers still made it out to The Promenade for some holiday deals.

There was no time for sleep for shoppers ready for the holiday season, which included Bradley Rose and his friends who camped out through the cold.

“Just coming here to get things for a less price,” Rose said.

The group wanted to be first in line at Target when it opened at 7 a.m.

“I got here at like 3:45 and no one was here,” Rose said.

As the sun rose, so did the more veteran Black Friday shoppers like Shelbie Houseman, who was looking to capitalize on shorter lines than usual.

“I was ready to get out the house. I love the excitement. When we pulled up I was like ‘Oh no they don’t open for three more minutes but they are already letting people in. We’re late. We’re late,’” Houseman said.

Some shoppers point to online sales and early Black Friday deals for the smaller and less chaotic crowds.

“The last time I went Black Friday shopping I thought I was going to die, no lie,” 11th grader Jasmine Hopper said.

While shoppers say they didn’t see the typical crowds this year, it didn’t mean they always found everything they wanted.

“They’re out of all consoles at Best Buy right now and a lot of people left,” Rose said.

Global supply and manufacturing issues have wreaked havoc on some hot ticket items like Nintendo Switches and PCs

“They didn’t have the selection that we wanted but we did get a good idea of how much it would be,” Hopper said.

While some families went home empty-handed, some are still glad they got to experience Black Friday with loved ones. Business owners say they hope to see a boost in sales for both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
Kionna Macon
Car of missing Louisiana woman found abandoned in Mississippi
Three people escaped from a burning home on Glover Street early Thanksgiving morning in Gulfport.
Early morning electrical fire sparks inside Gulfport home
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
A shooting in a Moss Point neighborhood Tuesday night is being investigated as an officer...
Police Chief: Woman shot by officers had gun to her head, pointed it at police

Latest News

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins is wanted for two murders...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
Bandit CrossFit client Whitney Ott is back in the gym after Thanksgiving. She says she's doing...
Fitness goals become harder to maintain during holiday season in South Mississippi
Fake Mississippi exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny
Fake exterminator arrested, charged with fraud and grand larceny in Mississippi
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Antwain Fowler ‘Where we bout to eat at’ kid’s mom plans to open a restaurant in his honor