Some delivery drivers use their own personal cars to drop off packages

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the holidays inch closer, people order goods online. If you buy from Amazon, there’s a chance packages could be delivered in an unmarked car.

“People need to know that a person is coming up on your house delivering your package in their own vehicle,” John Finney, an Amazon Flex driver said. “If they don’t see the Amazon van, see they don’t know who you are. I’ve knocked on some doors and they think I’m lost.”

This means you might see someone in street clothes, in a personal car, maybe even out-of-state plates – delivering your package. While this may be jarring for you, it can be just as jarring for the drivers.

“I think that’s where your danger really lies at night when it’s pitch black,” Finney said.

Drivers say Amazon provides them with reflective vests to wear while working. Finney does a few other things to try to let people know he’s delivering a package.

“The idea is to make people comfortable,” Finney said. “What I do first is I tap my horn, so you know I’m on your property.”

Everything is about communication, according to Finney.

“That’s it – let them know I’m up on their property,” Finney said. “They don’t know me and I don’t know them.”

So that stranger holding boxes in your driveway might be your newest delivery person.

