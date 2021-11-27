WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Some delivery drivers use their own personal cars to drop off packages

Heads up for online shoppers ahead of the holiday season
As the holidays inch closer, people order goods online. If you buy from Amazon, there’s a...
As the holidays inch closer, people order goods online. If you buy from Amazon, there’s a chance packages could be delivered in an unmarked car.
By Daniel Baldwin
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the holidays inch closer, people order goods online. If you buy from Amazon, there’s a chance packages could be delivered in an unmarked car.

“People need to know that a person is coming up on your house delivering your package in their own vehicle,” John Finney, an Amazon Flex driver said. “If they don’t see the Amazon van, see they don’t know who you are. I’ve knocked on some doors and they think I’m lost.”

This means you might see someone in street clothes, in a personal car, maybe even out-of-state plates – delivering your package. While this may be jarring for you, it can be just as jarring for the drivers.

“I think that’s where your danger really lies at night when it’s pitch black,” Finney said.

Drivers say Amazon provides them with reflective vests to wear while working. Finney does a few other things to try to let people know he’s delivering a package.

“The idea is to make people comfortable,” Finney said. “What I do first is I tap my horn, so you know I’m on your property.”

Everything is about communication, according to Finney.

“That’s it – let them know I’m up on their property,” Finney said. “They don’t know me and I don’t know them.”

So that stranger holding boxes in your driveway might be your newest delivery person.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
Kionna Macon
Car of missing Louisiana woman found abandoned in Mississippi
See 10 of the best Black Friday 2021 deals
Mississippi Department of Human Services officials say inaccurate data provided by school...
Some families still waiting for pandemic food benefits
FILE - A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot...
South African scientists detect new virus variant amid spike

Latest News

Shipping woes and supply chain issues impact Black Friday shopping
See 10 of the best Black Friday 2021 deals
The Shrimp Boat Poboy at Saint John captures the flavors of New Orleans.
The Flavor of New Orleans; how the taste of the city remains strong through the pandemic
Veteran encourages other retired service members to enter the world of coding
Veteran encourages other retired service members to enter the world of coding
1 month until Slidell Casino vote
St Tammany judge to consider casino vote constitutionality issues, prior to vote