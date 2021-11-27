Shoppers take to downtown Ocean Springs for Small Business Saturday

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Crowds of shoppers filled the downtown streets of Ocean Springs for Small Business Saturday. There’s no better time than now to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for our local communities.

“Small Business Saturday is wonderful. It’s been very busy from the time we opened the store,” owner Merileigh Miner-Furr told WLOX.

Miner-Furr’s toy shop called Miner’s Toys opened in Ocean Springs 35 years ago. She says this day is one she always looks forward to.

“I think it’s important to bring attention to the courage that it takes to have a small business. I mean, we lay it all on the line,” she said.

Shopper Joseph Vincent from Baton Rouge browsed the store. From Baton Rouge, he is spending the weekend in Ocean Springs with family.

“Without small businesses, we wouldn’t have small towns like this,” he said. “It gives us the opportunity to go out with your family and friends and have a nice time and support the local economy. And that’s really what it’s all about.”

“This year, I’ve noticed so much enthusiasm in all of our customers,” Miner-Furr said.

Across the street, a similar holiday spirit filled the store of Hillyer House.

“I have seemed to notice that people are so open and cheerful this year, which is wonderful,” shopper Abby Clark said.

Manager Susannah Snyder says sales this weekend are one of their highest, but joy is topping the charts.

“It’s a busy day, but everybody’s just in a really good mood. It’s a fun one,” she said. “A lot of people are just really happy to be able to be out and celebrate with each other, so we’re definitely seeing a busier, a busier holiday weekend.”

Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 by American Express with the purpose of encouraging consumers to shop locally rather than national chains and big box stores.

It’s a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for the local communities.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.