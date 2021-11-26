WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

South African scientists detect new virus variant amid spike

FILE - A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot...
FILE - A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near Johannesburg Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country's most populous province, Minister of Health Joe Phaahla announced Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File)(Denis Farrell | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced Thursday that South Africa has seen a dramatic rise in new cases, adding that the new variant appears to be driving the spike.

He said the new variant, currently identified as  B.1.1.529, has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong, in travelers from South Africa.

The WHO’s technical working group is to meet Friday to assess the new variant and may decide whether or not to give it a name from the Greek alphabet.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
Three people escaped from a burning home on Glover Street early Thanksgiving morning in Gulfport.
Early morning electrical fire sparks inside Gulfport home
A shooting in a Moss Point neighborhood Tuesday night is being investigated as an officer...
Police Chief: Woman shot by officers had gun to her head, pointed it at police
The Gulfport Fire Department gave us a demonstration of exactly what frying a frozen turkey...
WARNING: Don’t try to fry that frozen turkey today
17-year-old Jermaine Mayers is being sought by Gulfport and Wiggins police in murder and...
Gulfport, Wiggins police look for community to help find murder suspect

Latest News

Kionna Macon
Car of missing Louisiana woman found abandoned in Mississippi
Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 31-21 in the 2021 Egg Bowl, bringing the Golden Egg back to...
Ole Miss takes Golden Egg back to Oxford after beating Mississippi State
See 10 of the best Black Friday 2021 deals
The Harbor Lights festival is set to open this weekend, and this year’s show might be the...
Harbor Lights Winter Festival ready to brighten up the holidays again this year
The Harbor Lights festival is set to open this weekend, and this year’s show might be the...
Harbor Lights lighting up the Coast this holiday season