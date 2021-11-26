Shopping for gifts? Don’t miss these USPS holiday shipping deadlines

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s already late November, and if you’re one of the millions of people shopping for gifts, we want to make sure

you know when to ship your packages. The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25:

2021 Holiday Shipping Deadlines:

Dec. 9 — (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 16 — (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska to/from Continental U.S.

Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail

Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Express

Hawaii to/from mainland

Dec. 17 — Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Express

