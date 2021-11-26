WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

See 10 of the best Black Friday 2021 deals

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s the day some people have waited for all year. Black Friday 2021 has kicked off and USA Today rounded up some of the best deals.

Here are ten of the best Black Friday deals:

1. New Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for $169 (Save $80)

2. iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) at Amazon for $549 (Save $250.99)

3. 1 year of Hulu for .99 cents a month (Save $72)

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB Unlocked at Samsung from $299.99 with trade-in (Save $100)

5. TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV for $338 at Walmart (Save $40)

6. 25% off all Keurig coffee machines and K-Cups at Keurig

7. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush at Amazon for $34.88 (Save $25.11)

8. eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S at Amazon for $137.98 (Save $92.01)

9. Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips 20 Treatments + Crest 3d White 1-Hour Express Whitestrips 2 Treatments for $27.96 at Amazon (Save $20.03)

10. Lululemon Women’s Wunder Under Hi-Rise Tight 25 Inches at Lululemon for $49 (Save $49)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
Three people escaped from a burning home on Glover Street early Thanksgiving morning in Gulfport.
Early morning electrical fire sparks inside Gulfport home
A shooting in a Moss Point neighborhood Tuesday night is being investigated as an officer...
Police Chief: Woman shot by officers had gun to her head, pointed it at police
The Gulfport Fire Department gave us a demonstration of exactly what frying a frozen turkey...
WARNING: Don’t try to fry that frozen turkey today
17-year-old Jermaine Mayers is being sought by Gulfport and Wiggins police in murder and...
Gulfport, Wiggins police look for community to help find murder suspect

Latest News

Kionna Macon
Car of missing Louisiana woman found abandoned in Mississippi
Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 31-21 in the 2021 Egg Bowl, bringing the Golden Egg back to...
Ole Miss takes Golden Egg back to Oxford after beating Mississippi State
The Harbor Lights festival is set to open this weekend, and this year’s show might be the...
Harbor Lights Winter Festival ready to brighten up the holidays again this year
The Harbor Lights festival is set to open this weekend, and this year’s show might be the...
Harbor Lights lighting up the Coast this holiday season