Scholar-athlete of the week: St. Martin’s Valencia McFall

By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Valencia McFall has been a basketball standout for St. Martin for years. She only started playing basketball in the sixth grade, and has been laser-focused ever since.

“I just try to play and have fun with the game,” she said. “One day, my coach was like, ‘you’re going to be the person that we try to come to,’ and I just try to keep being that person.”

After seeing her point and rebound averages climb each season, Valencia was averaging a double-double entering Thanksgiving week, thriving in her senior role.

“This year, she’s really stepped into the role of leader,” head coach Gina Bell. “She does a lot for us offensively and defensively. She’s the person the younger kids go to if they have a question or a problem. She’s our go-to person.”

McFall has taken advantage of a great basketball culture at St. Martin, watching former teammates go on to the next level, working toward earning that achievement herself. She’s a verbal commit to Jones College, a team that has won 47 of its last 52 games, and hopes to become an engineering major.

“I was very excited because that’s one of the top schools in Mississippi,” McFall said. “I was glad they were interested in me and took a chance on me.”

But not before she wraps up her tremendous career as a Yellowjacket.

“She makes our job so much easier,” Bell said. “If we need the girls to do something, I say hey, V - go give the girls a call. On the floor, she’s a leader. We do a lot of our sets around her. We’re going to miss her, she’s a great player to have.”

