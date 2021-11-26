WLOX Careers
Poplarville ready for round two against Columbia in South State

By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -For the Poplarville Hornets, the Thanksgiving holiday can only mean one thing: preparing for South State.

The Hornets are heading into their sixth consecutive South State game and are no stranger to this stage and no stranger to their opponent.

They met Columbia back in late October, a game that didn’t go in Poplarville’s favor.

But being able to go over the film and make adjustments at this stage has become second nature - and the Hornets are ready for round two.

“It’s that time of year. You have to be super focused. We know what we want to do and our goal, and we know what it takes to get there,” said head coach Jay Beech. “These guys are focused.”

“We got a feel the first time for what they’re like, how they play, how they run the ball, how they play defense,” said senior linebacker Khalid Moore. “It helps a lot that we get a chance to play them a second time.”

“They’re big, athletic and strong. It’s good that we’ve already played them one time, we just have to get our look back,” said senior wide receiver Braxton Conerly.

Poplarville will hit the road to Columbia Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

