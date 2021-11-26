WLOX Careers
Picayune locked in for South State title game

By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) -The Picayune Maroon Tide are getting locked in for the upcoming South State title game as the Laurel Golden Tornadoes roll into town.

For Picayune, they’ve taken down Hattiesburg and Brookhaven in very convincing wins to get to South State.

Laurel is coming in with big wins over George County and West Jones in the playoffs.

Picayune head coach Cody Stogner says he’s seen his team grow and get better each and every week this season, they just have to continue to put it all together come Friday.

“I have to give these guys a lot of credit. They’re a very loose bunch but once it’s time to go to work they lock in,” said Stogner. “We just try to emphasize that a little bit more just to keep it in their mind. I don’t have any trouble getting them locked in when it’s time to go to work. These guys have put in a lot of work since we got put out last year in the first round. They’re hungry and I really believe we’re proving a lot of people wrong.”

Kickoff is set for Friday night at 7 p.m. in Picayune

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

