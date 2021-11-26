WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ole Miss takes Golden Egg back to Oxford after beating Mississippi State

Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 31-21 in the 94th annual Egg Bowl.
Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 31-21 in the 2021 Egg Bowl, bringing the Golden Egg back to...
Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 31-21 in the 2021 Egg Bowl, bringing the Golden Egg back to Oxford for the second year in a row.(Twitter/@OleMissFB)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The golden egg is back in Oxford after Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State in the 94th annual Egg Bowl Thursday night in Starkville.

Two of the nation’s most high-powered offenses met Thanksgiving night in Starkville, braving a little rain and wind for the most anticipated rivalry game in the Magnolia State. The sound of hundreds of cowbells filling Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, however, wasn’t enough to push the Bulldogs to a win.

A defensive slugfest broke out in the first half, with neither team putting together a fluid drive until midway through the second quarter, at which point State led 6-3 by way of two field goals.

With just over two minutes left in the half, Snoop Conner notched the game’s first touchdown from just a yard out to make it 10-6 entering the break. Less than five minutes into the third quarter, he did it again, putting the pressure on Will Rogers and the Bulldogs.

Putting on the pressure is something Sam Williams has done all season, and he did it again Thursday with one of his two sacks of the night.

Coach Lane Kiffin knows he can nearly ice it with a scoring drive, and Matt Corral puts the finishing touch on it to make it a three-possession game. A Jaden Walley touchdown gave the Dawgs a prayer, but nothing more than that as Jerrion Ealy turned the lights out on the next drive.

Ole Miss beat Mississippi 31-21, keeping the Golden Egg in Oxford and giving Lane Kiffin his second rivalry win.

Ole Miss finishes the season with 10 wins for the first time in program history, while Mississippi State ends with a record of 7-5. Next up for both teams is waiting to see where they’ll play come bowl season.

Next year, the Dawgs will head to the Grove for the 95th annual Egg Bowl, which will again be held on Thanksgiving Day.

The two teams have played every year since 1944, with 23 of those games falling on Thanksgiving.

Although the teams first met back in 1901, the awarding of the Golden Egg would not begin for another 26 years in 1927. And, the term “Egg Bowl” was said to be coined by The Clarion-Ledger newspaper in Jackson when they printed the headline “Egg Bowl is Up For Scramble.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
Three people escaped from a burning home on Glover Street early Thanksgiving morning in Gulfport.
Early morning electrical fire sparks inside Gulfport home
A shooting in a Moss Point neighborhood Tuesday night is being investigated as an officer...
Police Chief: Woman shot by officers had gun to her head, pointed it at police
The Gulfport Fire Department gave us a demonstration of exactly what frying a frozen turkey...
WARNING: Don’t try to fry that frozen turkey today
17-year-old Jermaine Mayers is being sought by Gulfport and Wiggins police in murder and...
Gulfport, Wiggins police look for community to help find murder suspect

Latest News

Ole Miss
Ole Miss defeats Mississippi State in 94th Egg Bowl
Mississippi State Celebrates Their 2019 Egg Bowl Victory
Ole Miss, MSU prepare for noisy, high-stakes Egg Bowl
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gulfport vs. MRA (11/23/2021)
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Gulfport vs. MRA (11/23/2021)
Ole Miss celebrates winning the 2017 Egg Bowl at Mississippi State's Davis Wade Stadium
Mike Leach, Lane Kiffin exchange compliments ahead of Egg Bowl