WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital

Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula hospital early Friday morning. Hopkins is wanted for two murders in Meridian.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are looking for a 20-year-old murder suspect who escaped a deputy’s custody Friday morning in Pascagoula.

Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins had been a patient at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula after being shot multiple times in Moss Point two weeks ago. He has not yet been charged with anything in Moss Point, said Police Chief Brandon Ashley, adding that they are still investigating the shooting.

However, once Hopkins was hospitalized, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were made aware that he is wanted for two murders in Meridian and has 13 additional warrants for various charges, including drug charges in Gulfport.

Hopkins was placed under arrest and a deputy was assigned to guard him in the hospital, said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. Around 6am Friday, Hopkins told the deputy he had to use the restroom and somehow escaped from the hospital, said the sheriff.

Surveillance video from a nearby hotel showed Hopkins changing out of his hospital gown into a black hoodie with a fleur de lis blanket wrapped around his waist. The sheriff said he got the clothes from an unlocked car in the hotel parking lot.

Hopkins is described as standing 6′2″ and weighing around 185 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If anyone sees him, please contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kionna Macon
Car of missing Louisiana woman found abandoned in Mississippi
Three people escaped from a burning home on Glover Street early Thanksgiving morning in Gulfport.
Early morning electrical fire sparks inside Gulfport home
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
A shooting in a Moss Point neighborhood Tuesday night is being investigated as an officer...
Police Chief: Woman shot by officers had gun to her head, pointed it at police
The Gulfport Fire Department gave us a demonstration of exactly what frying a frozen turkey...
WARNING: Don’t try to fry that frozen turkey today

Latest News

Kionna Macon
Car of missing Louisiana woman found abandoned in Mississippi
Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 31-21 in the 2021 Egg Bowl, bringing the Golden Egg back to...
Ole Miss takes Golden Egg back to Oxford after beating Mississippi State
See 10 of the best Black Friday 2021 deals
The Harbor Lights festival is set to open this weekend, and this year’s show might be the...
Harbor Lights Winter Festival ready to brighten up the holidays again this year