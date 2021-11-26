WLOX Careers
Gulfport church hosts Thanksgiving dinner for military members away from family

By Josh Jackson
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thanksgiving is meant to be spent with family, but for some of our servicemen and women protecting the country, that’s not always possible.

With Turkey Day ending, Christmas is just around the corner so the Gateway United Methodist Church played the role of Santa Thursday night. Their gift came in the form of a Thanksgiving Day dinner for a host of military members away from their families.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be able to do so for them because of all that they do for us so we wanted to reach out and make sure that they felt welcomed and at home down here while they’re here,” said Daniel Taylor, Gateway United Methodist Church Pastor.

For Pastor Taylor, being new to an area is something he can attest to, given his occupation.

“I took over as pastor of the church in July so one thing I always wanted to do was be able to reach out, especially to the military communities,” said Taylor.

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” -Matthew 5:9 We have the honor of serving...

Posted by Gateway United Methodist Church on Thursday, November 25, 2021

“Much appreciated. it gives them something to do, get out of the barracks for a little bit and feel appreciated for their service. A lot of single sailors and first-timers, first time away from home,” said Lt. Asdru Arana from the Navy.

Around 20 helpers volunteered their time, and the church also had outside help from donors.

“The methodist church has always been about open hearts, open minds, and open doors,” said Taylor. “I want to make sure as pastor and of course, our entire congregation wants to make sure that they know and everybody else for that.”

“This is the first year of the event for Gateway United Methodist Church, but Pastor Taylor said because of the turnout, he plans to make it an annual function.

