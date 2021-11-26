WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Police chief: 3 shot in fight at North Carolina mall

A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between...
A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.(WRAL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.

Authorities said in the late afternoon that one person was detained and there was no further threat to the public.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews told reporters the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. inside The Streets at Southpoint mall during a fight between two groups who knew each other.

She said one of the victims was a 10-year-old child hit when a bullet ricocheted. She said the wounds did not appear life-threatening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
Kionna Macon
Car of missing Louisiana woman found abandoned in Mississippi
Three people escaped from a burning home on Glover Street early Thanksgiving morning in Gulfport.
Early morning electrical fire sparks inside Gulfport home
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
A shooting in a Moss Point neighborhood Tuesday night is being investigated as an officer...
Police Chief: Woman shot by officers had gun to her head, pointed it at police

Latest News

FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being...
Towering musical theater master Stephen Sondheim dies at 91
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Black Friday is back, but it’s not what it used to be
The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day in several months as investors reacted to a...
Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points