Increasing clouds today. Showers possible tonight.

It was a frosty morning for some of us! We’ll warm up pretty quickly today, and highs will reach the low 60s. Clouds will increase through the day, but we’ll stay dry.

However, scattered showers are expected to move in late tonight through early Sunday morning. It will be a cool rain with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s. At this time, it looks like the rain will be light. Some showers may linger through midday on Sunday, but the afternoon will be dry. It’s going to be cool and cloudy with highs near 60.

Monday and Tuesday will be bright and sunny. We’ll be in the mid 60s on Monday. Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures will be around 70 Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. We’ll have more sunshine to enjoy.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.