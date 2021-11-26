WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Car of missing Louisiana woman found abandoned in Mississippi

Kionna Macon
Kionna Macon(Kionna Macon)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle found abandoned in Mississippi belongs to a missing Lousiana woman.

St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find Kionna Macon, reported missing November 23.

She is 5′6″ tall and weighs about 220 pounds, seen in the above picture wearing two different hairstyles.

Macon was known to drive a blue Ford Mustang that was recovered in Kiln, Mississippi.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office found her vehicle abandoned with her Louisiana ID card inside.

If you have any information on where Kionna Macon could be, call Detective Sgt. Byron V. Smith with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 359-8763 or (504) 494-3696.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
Three people escaped from a burning home on Glover Street early Thanksgiving morning in Gulfport.
Early morning electrical fire sparks inside Gulfport home
A shooting in a Moss Point neighborhood Tuesday night is being investigated as an officer...
Police Chief: Woman shot by officers had gun to her head, pointed it at police
The Gulfport Fire Department gave us a demonstration of exactly what frying a frozen turkey...
WARNING: Don’t try to fry that frozen turkey today
17-year-old Jermaine Mayers is being sought by Gulfport and Wiggins police in murder and...
Gulfport, Wiggins police look for community to help find murder suspect

Latest News

Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 31-21 in the 2021 Egg Bowl, bringing the Golden Egg back to...
Ole Miss takes Golden Egg back to Oxford after beating Mississippi State
See 10 of the best Black Friday 2021 deals
The Harbor Lights festival is set to open this weekend, and this year’s show might be the...
Harbor Lights Winter Festival ready to brighten up the holidays again this year
The Harbor Lights festival is set to open this weekend, and this year’s show might be the...
Harbor Lights lighting up the Coast this holiday season