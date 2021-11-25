WARNING: Don’t try to fry that frozen turkey today

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Picture it... Thanksgiving Day 2021. You’ve got a lot of people at the house, and you’re going to fry a turkey. But you didn’t defrost the bird. You decide to put it in your vat of hot oil anyway, and suddenly you’re calling the fire department to dinner.

The Gulfport Fire Department gave us a demonstration of exactly what that scenario would look like, so you don’t have to try it at home. Don’t be offended, but they don’t want to come to your house for Thanksgiving.

“We’re showing here what not to do,” Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley explained. “We put in a frozen turkey. The oil immediately thaws it out and the water and the oil flare up. When cooking turkeys, make sure it’s completely thawed out and you dry them off before you put them in. And make sure your oil is at the correct temperature, because if not, it’ll flare up and cause a bad day.”

With your other cooking, the best advice is to not get distracted.

“Even in the home, the kitchen is the heart of the family. Kids are coming in and out, they want to be part of the preparation. Never leave food unattended. Have an extinguisher nearby. If you’re tired, don’t go to sleep and leave things unattended. Just be aware and we want everyone to have a safe Thanksgiving.”

Here are a few more safety tips:

Never fry a turkey under a carport or structure.

Keep your cooking area clean and free of anything that could catch fire.

If you see any smoke or the grease starts to boil, turn off the burner.

Wear short sleeves or roll up your sleeves.

Check your smoke detectors.

Make sure you have an ABC fire extinguisher on hand, and know how to use it.

While this experiment went bad, firefighters want to make sure your cooking goes well and you have a fun, safe and tasty holiday.

