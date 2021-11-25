Veteran encourages other retired service members to enter the world of coding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Veterans are getting a lease on life after the military by entering the world of coding.

Hermon Cotton convinced two former service members to join him at the Mississippi Coding Academy. Now he’s on a campaign to reach others.

“The doors opened to the point where you’re able to now create,” said Cotton.

The retired U.S. Army logistics officer found that opportunity at the Mississippi Coding Academies. The 45-year-old served two tours in Afghanistan and after leaving the service in 2016 was in the first veterans class of coders in 2019.

“I’ve been able to do some of the things, ideas and visions, that I’ve always wanted to do which was create something that felt I could make the world better,” said the coder and entrepreneur.

The Belzoni native created a children’s mobile app Kidzamm to teach them about the importance of reading and recycling.

He’s also developed the Mississippi Heritage African American Influence mobile app which centralizes Black contributions around the state. He is now on a mission to get other veterans into coding.

“A lot of times that helps veterans to connect the dots of dealing with different issues that veterans deal with after deployment,” added Cotton.

“I can do whatever I can to help people who have served this country,” said MS Coding Academies Senior Instructor and Developer Herbert Brown.

The first night class for veterans included 25 former service members from their early 20′s to their 60′s.

“It’s providing an opportunity to learn a skill that makes you marketable and employable and particularly for veterans,” said Brown. “My wife is a 13 year veteran. OK, so it like hits home.”

Comcast sponsors the free class for veterans which has now expanded to day time classes. The next free 11 month class begins in July.

