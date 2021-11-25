WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Veteran encourages other retired service members to enter the world of coding

Veteran encourages other retired service members to enter the world of coding
Veteran encourages other retired service members to enter the world of coding(WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Veterans are getting a lease on life after the military by entering the world of coding.

Hermon Cotton convinced two former service members to join him at the Mississippi Coding Academy. Now he’s on a campaign to reach others.

“The doors opened to the point where you’re able to now create,” said Cotton.

The retired U.S. Army logistics officer found that opportunity at the Mississippi Coding Academies. The 45-year-old served two tours in Afghanistan and after leaving the service in 2016 was in the first veterans class of coders in 2019.

“I’ve been able to do some of the things, ideas and visions, that I’ve always wanted to do which was create something that felt I could make the world better,” said the coder and entrepreneur.

The Belzoni native created a children’s mobile app Kidzamm to teach them about the importance of reading and recycling.

He’s also developed the Mississippi Heritage African American Influence mobile app which centralizes Black contributions around the state. He is now on a mission to get other veterans into coding.

“A lot of times that helps veterans to connect the dots of dealing with different issues that veterans deal with after deployment,” added Cotton.

“I can do whatever I can to help people who have served this country,” said MS Coding Academies Senior Instructor and Developer Herbert Brown.

The first night class for veterans included 25 former service members from their early 20′s to their 60′s.

“It’s providing an opportunity to learn a skill that makes you marketable and employable and particularly for veterans,” said Brown. “My wife is a 13 year veteran. OK, so it like hits home.”

Comcast sponsors the free class for veterans which has now expanded to day time classes. The next free 11 month class begins in July.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in a Moss Point neighborhood Tuesday night is being investigated as an officer...
Police Chief: Woman shot by officers had gun to her head, pointed it at police
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Nieko Bing, 31, is charged with two counts of grand larceny.
Stolen trailers sold on Facebook Marketplace lead to man’s arrest
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
The recall involves select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea and limited...
Country Time, Tang, Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea voluntarily recalled for potential presence of glass and metal

Latest News

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine
The Gulfport Fire Department gave us a demonstration of exactly what frying a frozen turkey...
WARNING: Don’t try to fry that frozen turkey today
John Fitzhugh stopped by Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in search of some help cooking his...
Kids offer Thanksgiving cooking tips
It will be a nice and warm Thanksgiving!
Taylor's Thanksgiving First Alert Forecast
The Gulfport Fire Department gave us a demonstration of exactly what frying a frozen turkey...
WATCH: What happens when you don't know how to fry a turkey