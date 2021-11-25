Saints hoping for bounce-back win on Thanksgiving

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - The New Orleans Saints will host the Bills for the first time since 2013 when they battle in primetime on Thanksgiving.

One of the top Super Bowl favorites about a month ago, the Bills have dropped three of their last five, including a blowout last week against the Colts and a 9-6 loss to Jacksonville. New Orleans is in a bit of a lull as well, on its first three-game losing streak in five years, and allowed a season-high 40 points last week to Philadelphia - a game in which they surrendered almost 250 rushing yards. An uncharacteristic outing for one of the league’s top rush defenses, but they won’t let it slip from memory.

“There’s always learning lessons, you know how many learning lessons there are out of 79 snaps? There’s plenty of areas to improve on,” defensive end Cam Jordan said. “Some areas we thought we were better in. For them to run 244 yards on the ground, it’s embarrassing. For [Jalen] Hurts to run 25 yards on that last run, that’s not something you can stand on. We have to be better as a defense, better as individual players. There are things we can do to improve on that.”

Running back Alvin Kamara is listed as out for the contest. Backup running back Mark Ingram is questionable.

