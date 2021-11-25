WLOX Careers
Poll: Just 30% of Mississippians approve of President Biden’s job performance

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the South Court Auditorium on the White...
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden received 41 percent of Mississippi’s vote in the 2020 election, but now only 30 percent of those in the state approve of his job performance.

A graph provided by Poll Project USA, with the poll conducted by Civiqs, displays Biden’s current job approval in all 50 states, and the results show the president underwater in all but 6.

Just 30% of Mississippians approve of President Biden’s job performance so far
Just 30% of Mississippians approve of President Biden’s job performance so far(Poll Project USA/Civiqs)

In Mississippi, 62 percent of the population disapproves of the president. In Alabama, 67 percent disapprove.

And in West Virginia, home of arguably the most powerful Democrat in the country, Senator Joe Manchin, Biden sees a dismal 18 percent job approval rating.

Just before the midterms, an NBC News poll found Biden’s job rating sink to 42 percent with 71 percent of Americans saying the country is headed in the wrong direction.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Biden is sitting at a 43 percent approval rating. At this point in his presidency, Donald Trump held a 38 percent approval rating.

