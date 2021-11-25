Ocean Springs senior center hosts holiday adoptions for its residents

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members can adopt a senior citizen at the Sunplex Subacute Center this holiday season and provide them with a Christmas to remember.

It was a big hit last year, and the healthcare team is working to make it just as memorable.

“2020 was an awful year. The Grinch stole the year. We were not gonna let him steal Christmas as well,” community relations director Sandy Moore said.

Moore put the call out for the group’s first-ever adopt-a-senior program last Christmas. It went viral online with more than a million views, and presents and pen-pals poured in.

“It was the best Christmas we ever had, just to be in the presence of somebody, people, who were so generous and then to see our residents just respond in such a sweet way to that generosity and to feel the love and kindness of their community around them,” she said.

Resident Mr. Brown was sporting one of his gifts from last year on Wednesday, an LA Lakers beanie.

“I ain’t never seen so many presents in my life,” he said.

Mr. Baxter said treats started pouring in for him, and they just kept coming.

“Socks, and you name it, I got it,” he said. “I was still getting stuff after Christmas, all through the year just about.”

Mr. Luthar picked up many new pen pals and more than 100 presents.

“Another one would write, and another one write. I said golly, this is all right here,” Luthar said. “It made me feel, shoot, like I was back out in the world.”

Once more, they’re asking the community to pick a resident and treat them to something on their list.

The facility was closed to visitors for more than a year, due to the pandemic. But this season, there will be in-person greetings.

“There’s just such a gratitude being open this year you didn’t feel before because you didn’t know that you could be closed for that long,” Moore said.

The Sunplex Center will be delivering the Christmas gifts they receive on December 17th.

If you would like to participate, they ask that you have them in by the 10th. The facility will also be open to visitors every Friday in December from 3 to 4 p.m. for caroling through the halls.

