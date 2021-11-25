WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mystery ‘elf’ leaves cash, prizes to spread holiday cheer

By Amanda Alvarado, Nicole Heins and Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The “Ugly Sweater Elf” is spreading holiday cheer with hopes to bring back the Christmas spirit and inspire a pay-it-forward movement, KKTV reported.

The mystery elf is leaving gifts across Colorado Springs, Colo. with a messages that read, “If you found this, it is a gift for you! Please open!”

The “Ugly Sweater Elf” said that this is only the beginning and the gifts will continue to grow in the coming weeks with one grand finale.

“There is a lot of ugliness in the world today; but it doesn’t need to be that way. We can all come together in this effort to make a difference in our great community and beyond. Kindness goes a long way!” the “Ugly Sweater Elf” said.

The mystery elf said he wants to give back.

“That’s really the whole goal is,” the elf said. “This is the time of year when we should be, you know, spreading cheer.”

One recipient of the a mystery gift was a single mother of nine. The mother said she only had $5 and found a gift at a gas station. She received $60.

“It just couldn’t have come at a better time,” she said. “Like, I’m getting all choked up right now thinking about it.”

The mother also said that the “Ugly Sweater Elf” “restored my hope in mankind.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in a Moss Point neighborhood Tuesday night is being investigated as an officer...
Police Chief: Woman shot by officers had gun to her head, pointed it at police
Jermaine Rashaod Mayers, 17, is the prime suspect in the November 16 shooting death of Jacoby...
WANTED: Wiggins murder suspect also connected to Gulfport drive-by shooting
Nieko Bing, 31, is charged with two counts of grand larceny.
Stolen trailers sold on Facebook Marketplace lead to man’s arrest
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
The Harbor Lights festival is set to open this weekend, and this year’s show might be the...
Harbor Lights Winter Festival ready to brighten up the holidays again this year

Latest News

Officials aren’t releasing many details about the events that led to the shooting, but at least...
Police Chief: Woman shot by officers had gun to her head, pointed it at police
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Legal experts see case for intent in Waukesha parade crash
The day before Thanksgiving is known as pick-up day at Fallon's. There was a line of people...
Fallon's Gourmet helps families cut time in the kitchen this holiday