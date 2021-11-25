Gulf Coast families stock up on seafood for Thanksgiving

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On the eve of Thanksgiving, many people are stocking up on food, but with a coastal flair.

The cash drawer at Bozo’s Grocery in Pascagoula is constantly opening. Deli Manager Kimberly Ervin said families stocked up for the big day.

“This past week we have seen a rise mainly in our Oysters. We’ve seen an uptick on them. We’re running for them every single day,” said Ervin. “Our crab meats, we can hardly keep them on the shelf because they’re kind of juicing up for Thanksgiving.”

Ervin said Bozo’s is in full holiday swing this season and even selling Christmas Trees.

“Bozo’s is a place of its own and I don’t think you’ll ever find a place like it. The trees, you could be driving by and see them right when you leave the grocery store,” said Ervin. “Whenever you pull in your stomach might be rumbling. You’re going to come and get something out of the deli or even the seafood market.”

Inside the market is where the patrons lined up, including long-time customer Jimmy Rand, who said he has been coming to Bozo’s for more than 50 years.

“When I moved here from New Orleans, I’m looking around and I’ve got to find a good place to get seafood,” said Rand. “They’ve always got good seafood here and it’s always fresh. So that’s what keeps bringing me back.”

To add a different flavor to your Thanksgiving, Ervin said Bozo’s Seafood Market is stocked and ready to help.

“The coast is a world of its own. We’ve got southern food and then we have Coast food,” said Ervin. “They’re coming for the oysters, the crabmeat, the gumbo Crab. It’s just everything that makes the Gulf Coast, the Gulf Coast.”

