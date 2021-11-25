WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Feed My Sheep in Gulfport holds annual Thanksgiving lunch

By Josh Jackson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re only one day away from Thanksgiving and Feed My Sheep in Gulfport held its annual Thanksgiving lunch. The annual event drew a huge crowd to the soup kitchen.

“We’ve got turkey, dressing, sweet potato casserole and pies,” said David Lion, Feed My Sheep Executive Director.

The outreach ministry was formed in 1983 out of a Sunday school group at Westminister Presbyterian Church. Nearly four decades later, Feed My Sheep is continuing to grow.

Last year, volunteers served more than 170,000 less fortunate people.

“Many churches participate today,” said Lion.

“This is just an extension of their love. Most people wouldn’t give you food during Thanksgiving,” said Michael Perry. “They’d be off during their own Thanksgiving thing so the fact that they’re taking time out of their Thanksgiving to help those that are less fortunate is pretty amazing.”

Lion said the team does around 300 home delivery meals every day to the elderly, home-bound, and disabled. Not to mention, 200 to 300 more in-house for the homeless and less fortunate that show up at their doors.

“Sometimes it’s been as bad as being behind a building behind a dumpster huddling in a blanket to try and keep warm through the night,” said Perry.

“I tell people all the time if you’re feeling down and out or down on your luck or don’t appreciate your blessings, come serve here at Feed My Sheep and it will really put things into perspective,” said Perry. It will make you realize how fortunate you are and how many blessings you do have.”

Once the volunteer crew wrapped up, around 600 people were fed.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in a Moss Point neighborhood Tuesday night is being investigated as an officer...
Police Chief: Woman shot by officers had gun to her head, pointed it at police
Nieko Bing, 31, is charged with two counts of grand larceny.
Stolen trailers sold on Facebook Marketplace lead to man’s arrest
Jermaine Rashaod Mayers, 17, is the prime suspect in the November 16 shooting death of Jacoby...
WANTED: Wiggins murder suspect also connected to Gulfport drive-by shooting
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder

Latest News

Community members can adopt a senior citizen at the Sunplex Subacute Center this holiday season...
Ocean Springs senior center hosts holiday adoptions for its residents
17-year-old Jermaine Mayers is being sought by Gulfport and Wiggins police in murder and...
Gulfport, Wiggins police look for community to help find murder suspect
Santa is going to be coming back to the coast as the beautiful symphonic holiday music plays...
Happening Nov. 28th: Holiday Peppermint Pops by the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra
The season of giving is well underway in South Mississippi as the community works to help those...
LIVE REPORT: Feed my Sheep serves Thanksgiving dinner in Gulfport