Feed My Sheep in Gulfport holds annual Thanksgiving lunch

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re only one day away from Thanksgiving and Feed My Sheep in Gulfport held its annual Thanksgiving lunch. The annual event drew a huge crowd to the soup kitchen.

“We’ve got turkey, dressing, sweet potato casserole and pies,” said David Lion, Feed My Sheep Executive Director.

The outreach ministry was formed in 1983 out of a Sunday school group at Westminister Presbyterian Church. Nearly four decades later, Feed My Sheep is continuing to grow.

Last year, volunteers served more than 170,000 less fortunate people.

“Many churches participate today,” said Lion.

“This is just an extension of their love. Most people wouldn’t give you food during Thanksgiving,” said Michael Perry. “They’d be off during their own Thanksgiving thing so the fact that they’re taking time out of their Thanksgiving to help those that are less fortunate is pretty amazing.”

Lion said the team does around 300 home delivery meals every day to the elderly, home-bound, and disabled. Not to mention, 200 to 300 more in-house for the homeless and less fortunate that show up at their doors.

“Sometimes it’s been as bad as being behind a building behind a dumpster huddling in a blanket to try and keep warm through the night,” said Perry.

“I tell people all the time if you’re feeling down and out or down on your luck or don’t appreciate your blessings, come serve here at Feed My Sheep and it will really put things into perspective,” said Perry. It will make you realize how fortunate you are and how many blessings you do have.”

Once the volunteer crew wrapped up, around 600 people were fed.

