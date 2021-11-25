Early morning electrical fire sparks inside Gulfport home

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Three people escaped from a burning home early Thanksgiving morning in Gulfport.

According to Fire Chief Billy Kelley, an electrical fire sparked overnight at a home on Glover Street. When firefighters arrived just after 1 a.m., heavy smoke was pouring out of the house. Crews had the flames out within about 20 minutes.

Three people inside the home managed to escape with no injuries. But the house received fire and smoke damage throughout the building.

A total of 18 personnel responded manning four engines, one truck company, two battalion commanders, and one fire investigator.

