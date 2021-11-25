WLOX Careers
Chicago mother fatally shot days after teen son’s slaying

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been shot and killed just steps away from a memorial to the 14-year-old son who was fatally shot over the weekend. Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related. Police say they have not made an arrest in either shooting that comes amid an increase in homicides both in the city at large and the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side where Tucker and her son were killed.

