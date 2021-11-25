WLOX Careers
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says hundreds of missing FedEx packages have been thrown off of a ravine.

Authorities says 300 to 400 boxes of packages were thrown off of the ravine at River Oak Trail.

“There’s a river down by this area and it was down the ravine. Down towards the river. None of the packages made it to the river. The packages are obviously have not been there longer than one or two days,” Sheriff Mark Moon said.

One family who lives nearby is missing four packages including an X-box. The family says they work too hard for something this to happen.

“It’s heartbreaking that someone would take advantage of people. When they’re supposed to be delivering kids toys to them for Christmas and people don’t care and would just drop our hard-earned money..thousands of dollars worth of things just off in a hole. I don’t see what kind of person can do that,” Andrea Finchum, who is missing packages said.

“The price of everything is going up and we just sit here and work, work, work trying to take care of our families and you get stuff like this and its kind of a slap in the face. That people don’t have the respect for other people’s goods. They just throw them off in a ditch somewhere,” Chris Finchum, a resident said.

We reached out to FedEx for more information. The sheriff’s office is working with FedEx to try and track down the driver. The sheriff tells us FedEx will be back Thursday morning to pick up the packages. Meanwhile, a deputy will be there overnight to keep thieves away.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

