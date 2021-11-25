WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Biden wishes Americans happy, closer-to-normal Thanksgiving

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the coast guard as he visits the United States Coast...
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the coast guard as he visits the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass., Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday wished Americans a happy and closer-to-normal Thanksgiving, the second celebrated in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, in remarks welcoming the resumption of holiday traditions in many homes.

“As we give thanks for what we have, we also keep in our hearts those who have been lost and those who have lost so much,” the president said in a video greeting recorded with first lady Jill Biden at the White House before their trip to Nantucket, Massachusetts, for the holiday weekend.

On Nantucket, the Bidens visited the Coast Guard station at Brant Point to meet virtually with U.S. servicemembers from around the world and chat with personnel at the station. “I’m thankful for these guys,” the president said when asked what he was thankful for, referring to the Coast Guard members standing ramrod straight in front of him on the grounds.

The press was not allowed inside to witness his remarks to servicemembers abroad. Well-wishers waved and cheered as the Bidens traveled by motorcade to the Coast Guard station.

From Nantucket, the Bidens also called in to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, briefly bantering with NBC broadcaster Al Roker. Shut out a year ago, spectators again lined the route as some 8,000 participants joined the parade and marching bands from around the country played. Parade employees and volunteers had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in a Moss Point neighborhood Tuesday night is being investigated as an officer...
Police Chief: Woman shot by officers had gun to her head, pointed it at police
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Nieko Bing, 31, is charged with two counts of grand larceny.
Stolen trailers sold on Facebook Marketplace lead to man’s arrest
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up

Latest News

Three people escaped from a burning home on Glover Street early Thanksgiving morning in Gulfport.
Early morning electrical fire sparks inside Gulfport home
Trustees and Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies came together early Thursday morning to cook...
1,000 meals go out through the Feed the Needy campaign
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
Worries about supply chain disruptions have many people starting their holiday shopping early...
Edgewater Mall GM Terry Powell on holiday shopping trends for 2021