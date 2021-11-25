1,000 meals go out through the Feed the Needy campaign

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Feed the Needy program is a Thanksgiving Day tradition in Harrison County.

Trustees and Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies came together early Thursday morning to cook and box the free meals for the community. They say this event is their chance to give back to the community.

“It gives us a little piece of mind, it really does,” trustee Sammy Sigler said. “I kind of like doing volunteer work, so it helps out with that. It gives me a look at what I’m missing out on.”

For most, Thanksgiving is a day to be off. But for everyone involved with this crew, it’s a day to be on. A thousand meals were prepared for those in need all over Harrison County.

“This is the first time I’ve done this and it definitely breaks everything up. The change is good,” said trustee Garnel Curley. “It makes me feel like I get a chance to give back, especially from the place that I’m in.”

Law enforcement officers showed up early at the Harrison County Work Center to pick up the meals and deliver them throughout the day. This year’s campaign was scaled down from the usual size due to COVID protocols.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.