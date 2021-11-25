WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

1,000 meals go out through the Feed the Needy campaign

By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Feed the Needy program is a Thanksgiving Day tradition in Harrison County.

Trustees and Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies came together early Thursday morning to cook and box the free meals for the community. They say this event is their chance to give back to the community.

“It gives us a little piece of mind, it really does,” trustee Sammy Sigler said. “I kind of like doing volunteer work, so it helps out with that. It gives me a look at what I’m missing out on.”

For most, Thanksgiving is a day to be off. But for everyone involved with this crew, it’s a day to be on. A thousand meals were prepared for those in need all over Harrison County.

“This is the first time I’ve done this and it definitely breaks everything up. The change is good,” said trustee Garnel Curley. “It makes me feel like I get a chance to give back, especially from the place that I’m in.”

Law enforcement officers showed up early at the Harrison County Work Center to pick up the meals and deliver them throughout the day. This year’s campaign was scaled down from the usual size due to COVID protocols.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in a Moss Point neighborhood Tuesday night is being investigated as an officer...
Police Chief: Woman shot by officers had gun to her head, pointed it at police
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Nieko Bing, 31, is charged with two counts of grand larceny.
Stolen trailers sold on Facebook Marketplace lead to man’s arrest
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up

Latest News

The Feed the Needy program is a Thanksgiving Day tradition in Harrison County. Law enforcement...
LIVE REPORT: Law enforcement, inmate workers pack 1,000 Thanksgiving meals
Bozo's Grocery was stocked and selling seafood ahead of Thanksgiving.
Gulf Coast families stock up on seafood for Thanksgiving
Community members can adopt a senior citizen at the Sunplex Subacute Center this holiday season...
Ocean Springs senior center hosts holiday adoptions for its residents
Over 600 people were fed at the Thanksgiving lunch. Michael Perry says, "This is just an...
Feed My Sheep in Gulfport holds annual Thanksgiving lunch