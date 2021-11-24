WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Wednesday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today should be nice and dry with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures today may reach the upper 60s and lower 70s which would be around five to ten degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with overnight lows mainly in the 50s. Then, tomorrow on Thanksgiving Thursday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs climbing into the mid 70s for some. A stray rain shower in South Mississippi can’t completely be ruled out during the day on Thursday. But, better chances for hit-or-miss showers still expected to begin around sunset Thursday into the overnight hours. By the time the sun comes up on Black Friday, any rain should come to an end. A chilly pattern is in store for Friday and Saturday but temperatures rebound by Sunday. Hurricane season officially ends in just eight days and there are no systems or disturbances to track.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in a Moss Point neighborhood Tuesday night is being investigated as an officer...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officer involved shooting in Moss Point
Jermaine Rashaod Mayers, 17, is the prime suspect in the November 16 shooting death of Jacoby...
WANTED: Wiggins murder suspect also connected to Gulfport drive-by shooting
Nieko Bing, 31, is charged with two counts of grand larceny.
Stolen trailers sold on Facebook Marketplace lead to man’s arrest
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Chilly tonight, warmer through Thanksgiving
Cold night ahead
Carrie's 10 PM First Alert Forecast
Chilly tonight
Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast
We're chilling out this Tuesday as cold Canadian air invades the Gulf Coast. After a brief...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast