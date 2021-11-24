Wednesday’s Forecast

Today should be nice and dry with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures today may reach the upper 60s and lower 70s which would be around five to ten degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with overnight lows mainly in the 50s. Then, tomorrow on Thanksgiving Thursday, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs climbing into the mid 70s for some. A stray rain shower in South Mississippi can’t completely be ruled out during the day on Thursday. But, better chances for hit-or-miss showers still expected to begin around sunset Thursday into the overnight hours. By the time the sun comes up on Black Friday, any rain should come to an end. A chilly pattern is in store for Friday and Saturday but temperatures rebound by Sunday. Hurricane season officially ends in just eight days and there are no systems or disturbances to track.

