Tuesday's runoff election results in Jackson, George counties

2021 election coverage from WLOX
2021 election coverage from WLOX(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Voters Jackson and George counties went to the polls Tuesday for three runoff elections.

Ennit Morris is the new Jackson County District 2 Supervisor. Only 10 votes separated Morris (853) and Mitch Ellerby (843) in the race. Four affidavit votes still need to be counted Wednesday, but they won’t be enough to change the results.

Also in Jackson County, Terrence Packer (1,022) won the special election runoff for Jackson County District 2 Justice Court, defeating Karen Payne Fountain (770).

And in George County, with 53% of the vote, Lena Jordan (1,045) is the new Tax Assessor/Collector, defeating Terry Redd Rogers (938).

As always, you can see all the local election results as they come in here: https://www.wlox.com/politics/election-results/

