WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down

When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum so the cranberry sauce will slide out perfectly intact to plop onto your serving dish in a single piece.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Maybe you’ve noticed, or maybe not, but you may wonder why Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce labels are upside down.

The company says it puts the label on that way purposely, so you store the cans with the side you open facing down.

Ocean Spray says it causes the contents to settle and an air bubble to form at the top.

When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum so the cranberry sauce will slide out perfectly intact to plop onto your serving dish in a single piece.

If you haven’t already secured your cranberry sauce, you could be out of luck. Like many other items, supply chain issues are making it harder to find.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in a Moss Point neighborhood Tuesday night is being investigated as an officer...
Police Chief: Woman shot by officers had gun to her head, pointed it at police
Jermaine Rashaod Mayers, 17, is the prime suspect in the November 16 shooting death of Jacoby...
WANTED: Wiggins murder suspect also connected to Gulfport drive-by shooting
Nieko Bing, 31, is charged with two counts of grand larceny.
Stolen trailers sold on Facebook Marketplace lead to man’s arrest
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
The Harbor Lights festival is set to open this weekend, and this year’s show might be the...
Harbor Lights Winter Festival ready to brighten up the holidays again this year

Latest News

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Rams owner Stan Kroenke is forced to pay $790 million to settle a lawsuit filed in 2017 by St....
$790M settlement in lawsuit over Rams’ St. Louis departure
In this image from undated video, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, sits for an interview with Fox News...
Acquitted and in demand, Rittenhouse ponders what’s next
FILE - Office of Management and Budget acting director Shalanda Young speaks during a Senate...
Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office