Mike Leach, Lane Kiffin exchange compliments ahead of Egg Bowl

By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The last two Egg Bowls have been won by the home team. The previous four were won by the visiting team. And while last year’s game was certainly down-to-the-wire -- MSU had a chance to tie or win it with a last second Hail Mary -- it lacked a little bit of the flair the rivalry has been accustomed to over the years. Because of the COVID-affected scheduling, the game wasn’t the last game of the season. It also didn’t take place on Thanksgiving, something that had occurred the previous three seasons.

This year, we get the real deal. The only nationally televised game going on Thanksgiving night. Two of the most unique head coaching characters in the country. Oh and the football will be high-level, too.

The Bulldogs come in third nationally in passing yards per game, while the Rebels are sixth in rushing. Matt Corral very well could be in New York for the Heisman ceremony, but Will Rogers is as hot as anyone - having thrown 15 touchdowns since his last interception. There are lots of strengths to go around, and both head coaches exchanged compliments ahead of the rivalry.

“Well he’s a real good worker, he works like crazy, watches film and studies,” Leach said of Corral. “Then the other thing is, I think the people around him have improved, so that’s helped him make his job easier and helped him elevate.”

“I think there was a thought out there amongst most people, including coaches, that the SEC had kind of figured it [the air raid offense] out last year, and they had slowed down,” Lane Kiffin said. “Obviously, that wasn’t the case, because they are right back to leading the country in passing offense.”

