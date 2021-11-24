WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

MHP begins Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period

According to AAA, 48 million people are expected to be traveling by car this Thanksgiving. This...
According to AAA, 48 million people are expected to be traveling by car this Thanksgiving. This means lots of traffic, and plenty of state troopers and other law enforcement officers working to keep everyone safe.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - According to AAA, 48 million people are expected to be traveling by car this Thanksgiving. This means lots of traffic, and plenty of state troopers and other law enforcement officers working to keep everyone safe.

“We usually refer to those as the fatal four.”

State Trooper Cal Robertson referred to speeding, impaired driving, not wearing a seat belt and distracted driving.

“Those are usually the main causes of a crash. We just want people to make it home safe for the holidays this year,” Robertson said.

It’s what the Mississippi Highway Patrol looks for during holiday enforcement periods.

“We’ve called for additional troopers out on the roadway for enforcement. They’re expecting a higher number of travelers so we have those extra troopers on the roadway. We’re asking travelers to watch the speed limit and buckle up,” He added.

Robertson said in construction zones like the one near Cedar Lake Road and I-10, he asks for motorists to slow down and be aware of these changing road conditions.

“There are bottlenecks and we’d like people to slow down in construction zones and allow yourself extra room between you and the other vehicle.”

He also said something else to think about is road rage.

“If you see it or you’re around it or involved in it, just take the next exit, pull over and try to get away from the situation. People can get frustrated in heavy traffic and delays,” Robertson said.

The enforcement period runs from Wednesday morning to Sunday at midnight.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting in a Moss Point neighborhood Tuesday night is being investigated as an officer...
Police Chief: Woman shot by officers had gun to her head, pointed it at police
Jermaine Rashaod Mayers, 17, is the prime suspect in the November 16 shooting death of Jacoby...
WANTED: Wiggins murder suspect also connected to Gulfport drive-by shooting
Nieko Bing, 31, is charged with two counts of grand larceny.
Stolen trailers sold on Facebook Marketplace lead to man’s arrest
FBI fugitive found living a new life as a pastor in Alabama
The Harbor Lights festival is set to open this weekend, and this year’s show might be the...
Harbor Lights Winter Festival ready to brighten up the holidays again this year

Latest News

Starting Monday, Nov. 15th, the Fort Bayou drawbridge connecting St. Martin and Ocean Springs...
HAPPENING TONIGHT: Fort Bayou drawbridge to close for overnight repairs
Expect delays near Tchoutacabouffa Bridge.
LIVE: I-10 ramp closed on Cedar Lake Road
Bids for the Popp's Ferry Road extension in D'Iberville have already been vetted. Now, it's up...
Popp’s Ferry Road extension project in D’Iberville ready for vote
Traffic congestion has been a problem at D’Iberville Boulevard and Popp’s Ferry Road for years....
Popp’s Ferry Road extension project in D’Iberville ready for vote