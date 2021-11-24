WLOX Careers
The Lord is my Help serves up Thanksgiving meals to those in need

Volunteers at The Lord is my Help in Ocean Springs served up a traditional Thanksgiving meal Tuesday for those in need.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Volunteers at The Lord is my Help in Ocean Springs served up a traditional Thanksgiving meal Tuesday for those in need.

“Every Thanksgiving we like to shine. It’s our main reason to be here is to feed people,” The Lord is My Help Manager Barbara Ruddiman said.

She and her team provided turkey with all the fixings, free and open to the public.

Ruddiman said throughout the pandemic her team hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to running Meals on Wheels or their food pantry. In addition to serving up hot dishes on Tuesday, they also gave away 120 baskets full of free meals ready to cook.

“Families are allowed to enjoy their own Thanksgiving at home with their families, which is exactly what it should be,” Ruddiman said.

About three dozen people trickled in throughout the day.

“It’s just a wonderful place to go,” visitor Pigeon Gibson said. “There’s a lot of people so much in need, and they’re very helpful.”

Despite being homeless for about a decade, Harold Roche has reasons to be thankful.

“I’m glad to be alive,” he said. “Oh, I think they’re great, yeah. They help a lot of people.”

Bill Rawlins, an accountant from South Carolina, left both his job and his town behind as he lost his loved ones. The food on the plate and fellowship on the coast brings him comfort.

“Oh, a Thanksgiving meal is just like home... It’s called family. And that’s what Thanksgiving’s about,” Rawlins said. “We all don’t want handouts, just a helping hand.”

The Lord is My Help will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. The facility will reopen Monday morning at 9.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

