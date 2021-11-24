The holidays mean long hours, big business for coast bakeries

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Nona Balius is no rookie. She’s been in the bakery business since 1976. But even for a 45-year veteran in the industry, she’s seeing unprecedented order numbers this year.

“People keep asking me, ‘When are you going to retire?’ I’m probably never going to retire,” Balius said.

The holiday season between Thanksgiving and Christmas is the busiest time of year for many Coast bakeries.

“I think mostly the favorite this year - some years it’s different - but the pumpkin pie and sweet potato pie. The old favorite is the pecan pie.”

The Electrik Maid Bake Shop in Biloxi recently celebrated its 97th anniversary. Balius said the company makes about 50% of its revenue during the holiday season. It’s busy for workers but, she says, great for business.

“Oh great, great. Really great! It kind of helps us through the year, what we do during Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

All of their products are freshly hand-made. And their cakes and pies have been selling out daily leading up to Thanksgiving.

“Well, sometimes you have to wait in line and sometimes you get lucky and you don’t,” customer Jack Hutchison said.

Electrik Maid will be open Thanksgiving Day from 5:30 a.m. until Noon for pre-ordered pickup. And having been open for nearly a century, the company plans to be around for many more Thanksgivings to come.

“I think it’s the customers. You get to know them,” Balius said.

