Here are some safety tips before preparing that Thanksgiving feast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires with more than three times the daily average for such incidents.

“This is a surge protector and sometimes you will find this in the home, and we advise you don’t plug space heaters and major appliances through these devices because it will draw too much heat and cause a fire,“ Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said.

Fire officials also say never leave your stove unattended while cooking. Cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and home fire-related injuries.

“We have seen people who are short of a few ingredients for the dinner, let me run to the store while I have items on the stove and often times it leads to disaster. We want everyone to be safe and whether you’re cooking indoors or outdoors. If you are cooking outdoors on a grill, don’t leave it unattended.

“If you’re using a deep fryer, some people may want to fry a turkey or other items, but just be mindful and we recommend safe practices. Have a fire extinguisher handy and every home needs a working smoke alarm if you don’t have one,” said Danczyk.

Other tips include:

When burning those holiday candles, don’t leave them unattended and keep them out of the reach of children and pets. Also, take special precautions when using space heaters when trying to warm your home.

“We want to make sure that it’s at least 36 inches or arm’s length. These heaters will all get clogged up with those in different particles, which can cause a fire. We ask that you clean the back of your heater while it is unplugged and make sure you do not leave your heater unattended.”

