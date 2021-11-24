WLOX Careers
Cool and dry today. Warmer for Thanksgiving.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
So far, our Wednesday has been pretty nice! It will be cool this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. If you’re traveling locally today, you don’t have to worry about any rain. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the low to mid 50s.

We’ll warm up into the low to mid 70s on Thanksgiving. While most of the day will be dry, a cold front may bring a few showers in the evening. Some of this rain will linger overnight into Friday. After the front passes, it will turn cool and breezy. Lows by Friday morning will be in the upper 40s. We’ll only reach the low 60s by Friday afternoon. We’ll see plenty of sunshine.

Saturday morning is going to be cold! Morning lows will be in the upper 30s. Temperatures will recover into the mid 60s on Saturday. A few showers are possible on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

