Coast community comes together to provide holiday meals for those in need

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Across South Mississippi, people are preparing to spend Thanksgiving with their loved ones. For many, the holiday is a great opportunity to help out those in the community who need a hot meal, a helping hand, or just a friendly gesture.

That’s exactly what local State Farm agent Ashleigh Fallo hoped to achieve Tuesday. She and her staff passed out around 100 pies to the dozens of vehicles that showed up to her holiday giveaway.

For the D’Iberville insurance agent, it was a way of thanking people for supporting her business.

“I love being a part of this community and just being able to own a business here,” she said. “I really like to give back as much as I can.”

Thank you to everyone who stopped by for our very first COMMUNITY PIE GIVEAWAY! It was a hit! We gave away all 100... Posted by Ashleigh Fallo- State Farm Insurance Agent on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Just over the I-110 bridge, others gathered to help spread the holiday spirit one plate at a time. The Exclusive Dining and Catering Company piled to-go plates high with turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and more. Those plates were then passed out to people in the community who wanted a hot holiday meal.

”It brings a smile to me and my family’s face just to be able to give back like we do,” said Chef Sherman Kyse with Exclusive Dining.

This is the third year that Kyse and his team have served Thanksgiving dinners to people but this year was bigger than in years past. That’s thanks in part to the help of local clothing company Never Stop Dreaming.

Tuesday’s holiday meal giveaway was held in conjunction with Never Stop Dreaming’s first pop-up shop. Even though the new company is focused on growing their brand, they took the time to help pass out plates as they showed off their clothing line.

”Right before I came, I was just talking with the guys and we were just saying, we do music and clothes ‚too, but it’s bigger than that, much bigger than that,” said NSD co-owner Jhallante Fairley. “It is all about giving back and contributing to the community in any way.”

Between Never Stop Dreaming and Exclusive Dining, there were more than a dozen volunteers who made and passed out more than 150 Thanksgiving plates.

”It means a lot because some people don’t have anything. Like today, I’m bringing my neighbor a plate,” said Viola Fairley, one of the residents who got a plate.

