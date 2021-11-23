WANTED: Wiggins murder suspect also connected to Gulfport drive-by shooting

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - A week old murder in Wiggins and an April drive by shooting in Gulfport have an apparent connection: Investigators believe the alleged triggerman is the same person.

Jermaine Rashaod Mayers, 17, is wanted for questioning in the November 16 shooting death of Jacoby Lebbaeus Bolton, 19. Mayers was already wanted in connection to an April 2021 drive-by shooting in Gulfport that wounded three people, including a juvenile.

If you have any information on the location of Mayers or either of these crimes, you’re asked to call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. As always, tips can be left anonymously.

