WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

WANTED: Wiggins murder suspect also connected to Gulfport drive-by shooting

Jermaine Rashaod Mayers, 17, is wanted for questioning in the November 16 shooting death of...
Jermaine Rashaod Mayers, 17, is wanted for questioning in the November 16 shooting death of Jacoby Lebbaeus Bolton, 19. Mayers was already wanted in connection to an April 2021 drive-by shooting in Gulfport that wounded three people, including a juvenile.(Gulfport Police Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - A week old murder in Wiggins and an April drive by shooting in Gulfport have an apparent connection: Investigators believe the alleged triggerman is the same person.

Jermaine Rashaod Mayers, 17, is wanted for questioning in the November 16 shooting death of Jacoby Lebbaeus Bolton, 19. Mayers was already wanted in connection to an April 2021 drive-by shooting in Gulfport that wounded three people, including a juvenile.

If you have any information on the location of Mayers or either of these crimes, you’re asked to call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. As always, tips can be left anonymously.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Biloxi late Sunday.
UPDATE: Gulfport woman identified as victim in Biloxi apartment shooting
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
The grand prize winners in the 2 Shots, 1 Coast vaccine incentive program were announced Monday...
Five $10,000 grand prize winners announced in ‘2 Shots, 1 Coast’ vaccine drawing
The Mississippi Mobile ID now available for download, allowing residents in the Magnolia State...
Mississippi residents can now store driver’s license on their phone using state’s new app

Latest News

1 month until Slidell Casino vote
Judge to consider casino vote legality prior to vote
Congressional efforts to reduce the count during National Homelessness Awareness Month
Congressional efforts to reduce the count during National Homelessness Awareness Month
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 265 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths...
265 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
We're chilling out this Tuesday as cold Canadian air invades the Gulf Coast. After a brief...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast