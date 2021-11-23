Tuesday’s Forecast

Much cooler this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 30s which is about 10 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. There is still a slight breeze is some parts of the area, causing a wind chill in the 30s at times. Today will be crisp and sunny with highs only in the lower 60s which is cooler than normal for late November. Tomorrow looks nice and dry and could be slightly less cool. For Thanksgiving Thursday, it’s still expected to be partly to mostly cloudy with only a slight chance for rain. But, it’ll be a close call for South Mississippi as a rain system approaches the Gulf Coast region from the northwest during the second half of this week. At this time, the higher rain chances for South Mississippi with that system are expected to begin on Thanksgiving Thursday night and continue into parts of Black Friday. Drier weather expected for Saturday and Sunday. Hurricane season officially ends in just eight days and there are no systems or disturbances to track.

