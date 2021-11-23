WLOX Careers
Trial to determine legality of Slidell casino vote set for Dec. 3

1 month until Slidell Casino vote
By Rob Masson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A district court judge in Covington has scheduled a Dec. 3 trial to determine whether the controversial Slidell casino measure can remain on the ballot for the Dec. 11 election in St. Tammany Parish.

Judge John Keller will hear arguments regarding the constitutionality of the proposition, which has been challenged by a group lined up in opposition to the proposed Northshore casino and sports center.

Keller previously ruled that the legality of the measure should be determined after voters cast ballots on Dec. 11. But his decision was reversed by an appellate court, which remanded the matter back to Keller’s courtroom with orders to decide the matter before the election.

A hearing on motions in the case, including one seeking a summary judgment from Keller, was set for Nov. 30.

Chris Masingill, chief executive officer of the St. Tammany Corporation that supports the casino measure, said in a statement, “I believe the majority of people in St Tammany Parish are excited about the first-class Camellia Bay Resort project and the proposed state-of-the-art East St. Tammany Sports Complex. They deserve the right to vote on this economic development project and I am glad Camellia Bay is getting its day in court to defend that right to vote. Let’s hope that a few loud voices don’t deny that right from their friends and neighbors.”

Attorneys for the St. Tammany Parish government filed a motion Monday asking the Louisiana Supreme Court to intervene and decide the matter for the lower courts. That motion is still pending.

