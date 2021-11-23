WLOX Careers
Stolen trailers sold on Facebook Marketplace lead to man’s arrest

Nieko Bing, 31, is charged with two counts of grand larceny.
Nieko Bing, 31, is charged with two counts of grand larceny.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Vancleave man is under arrest, accused of stealing and then selling utility trailers on Facebook Marketplace.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said the two trailers were stolen within the last two weeks from construction sites in St. Martin. The first one was recovered the next day after investigators determined it was sold on Facebook.

The second trailer was found in Livingston, Louisiana on Monday. It was also sold online and recovered within hours of being reported missing. It has since been returned to the rightful owner.

Monday night, D’Iberville Police helped investigators arrest Nieko Bing, 31. He’s charged with two counts of grand larceny and is in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center being held without bond, pending an initial court hearing.

More arrests are possible in this case. If you have any information that could help investigators, call the sheriff’s department at (228) 769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

Tips for buying on Facebook Marketplace

Sheriff Ezell wants to remind everyone of some important safety tips, if you’re selling or buying property on Facebook.

  • You should have a written bill of sale and/or a picture of the buyer/seller’s state issued ID card.
  • Get a description of the buyer/seller’s vehicle, including a tag number.
  • Meet in a safe, public place, preferably during the day.
  • Make sure someone you trust knows who you’re meeting and the time and location of the meet up.

