St. Tammany Parish attorneys ask state Supreme Court to intervene in fight to keep casino vote on December ballot

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Attorneys for St. Tammany Parish have filed a motion asking the Louisiana Supreme Court to intervene before a lower court attempts to decide whether a controversial casino referendum can go before voters next month.

“It is the parish’s position that the casino proposition should be determined by the voters, and that Louisiana law supports this position,” St. Tammany Parish spokesman Michael Vinsanau told Fox 8.

Lower courts have issued contradictory rulings on whether the ballot measure should be allowed to go before voters on Dec. 11. District Court Judge John Keller ruled that the issue should be settled after the election. But a state appeals court reversed that decision, saying the constitutionality of the measure should be decided in a district court hearing before next month’s election.

With the scheduled election just 2 1/2 weeks away, and early voting scheduled to begin this Saturday (Nov. 27), the parish government is asking the state’s highest court to weigh in before the hearing ordered by the appellate court.

“We are asking the Louisiana Supreme Court to review the First Circuit’s decision prior to the election, and are requesting that the trial court wait until the Louisiana Supreme Court renders a decision before conducting a trial on the matter,” Vinsanau said.

