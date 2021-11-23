WLOX Careers
For Our Daily Bread volunteers, Thanksgiving is more than just a meal

By Josh Jackson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Our Daily Bread in Pascagoula served up its Thanksgiving meal a little early. Monday, guests were treated to turkey and all the trimmings.

“We’ve been prepping food since about 8 this morning. We are getting everything put together and ready to go,” Our Daily Bread Assistant Director Blake Ball said.

The menu included pulled turkey, dressing, sweet potato casserole and green beans. For Ball, it’s more than a meal. He says he’s called to serve.

“It’s not always easy, but the motivation is to just help God’s people. I’m just doing what our Lord wants us to do,” Ball said.

The soup kitchen helps countless homeless people and families in need. People like Tony Jenkins.

“A lot of us don’t have families to be with for Thanksgiving,” Jenkins said. “I haven’t sat with my family for Thanksgiving in seven years.”

Jenkins shows up daily to get a hot plate. But he says there’s something special about this meal.

“This is the Thanksgiving meal. This is the one when they put a little extra love and tender care in it. We don’t get this every day of the year,” Jenkins said.

“They say ‘thank you’ all the time. We get a lot of compliments. We get compliments on the food,” Ball said proudly.

The meal pick-up window at Our Daily Bread is available on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and on Sundays 2:30-3:30 p.m.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation to the charity, you can mail it to Our Daily Bread, P.O. Box 434, Pascagoula, MS 39568-0434.

